Melania Trump finally broke her silence on last week's violent events at the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement released on the official White House website, the First Lady denounced the rioters' actions and encouraged civil behavior. Melania said she was "disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week." However, she paid tribute to the deceased rioters before paying respects to the Capitol police officers who lost their lives.

"Most recently, my heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbit, Benjamin Philips, Kevin Greeson, Rosanne Boyland, and Capitol Police Officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood," Melania said on Monday. "I pray for their families' comfort and strength during this difficult time."

She also recognizes the rioters' "passion and enthusiasm" surrounding the presidential election results.



Alex Wong/Getty Images

"It is inspiring to see that so many have found a passion and enthusiasm in participating in an election, but we must not allow that passion to turn to violence," she said. "Our path forward is to come together, find our commonalities, and be the kind and strong people that I know we are."

Many people are calling the First Lady's statement tone-deaf. Here's what some have to say about it:

If you would like to read the full statement, click here.