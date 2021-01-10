Apple has informed the social media app, Parler, which is growing in popularity among right-wing groups, that it has 24 hours to moderate illegal content on the platform or it will be removed when the App Store.

Hollie Adams / Getty Images

"The processes Parler has put in place to moderate or prevent the spread of dangerous and illegal content have proved insufficient," Apple told Parler. "Specifically, we have continued to find direct threats of violence and calls to incite lawless action in violation of Guideline 1.1 - Safety - Objectionable Content."

Parler is suffering from a similar issue to previous social media platforms, such as Gab, that have tried to incorporate uncompromised freedom of speech: They become flooded with extremist groups such as neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

"Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people's safety," Apple said in a statement to CNN Business. "We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues."

Parler CEO John Matze wrote in a message on his platform that Apple "will be banning Parler until we give up free speech, institute broad and invasive policies like Twitter and Facebook and we become a surveillance platform by pursuing guilt of those who use Parler before innocence."

The platform has received extra attention since Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms announced the banning of President Donald Trump.

Parler was removed from the Google Play Store, Friday.

