Baby Keem may not be the most well-known rapper to have been named to the 2020 XXL Freshman Class but it's a lock that he's worked with some of your favorite artists behind the scenes. The 19-year-old rising star has made music with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and even Beyoncé.

He has one of the better projects of the year out of everybody that was named to the XXL Freshman Class, despite it not getting too many mainstream looks. Still, it ended up going platinum. Now, he's opening all kinds of new eyes to his art, starting with his freestyle for XXL.

One of the prerequisites for being honored with a spot on the XXL Freshman List is that you will need to spit some bars off the dome for them. Baby Keem came through with his freestyle today, speaking on family, his upbringing, experiencing success, and more.

Baby Keem is among twelve rappers to have been named to this year's class, which also includes Mulatto, Chika, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Lil Keed, Rod Wave, and more.

XXL has been uploading freestyles all week, getting the public tuned into NLE Choppa, Polo G and Chika's bars, now bringing Baby Keem to the spotlight.

What do you think of his ability to rhyme off the top?