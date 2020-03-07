Hours after announcing the mysterious media company, pgLang, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem decided to hit up the Supreme store in Los Angeles to celebrate. On Thursday, K. Dot, Keem and Dave Free were all spotted by fans at the hypebeast shop in LA, dapping up fans and promoting their new visual project. Several fans were seen taking pics with K. Dot, who was trying to stay low key behind a black ski cap and hoody. You can see the clip that's surfaced online (below).

Kendrick’s new company was first announced on Instagram Thursday night when he shared three new posts featuring the company’s logos with the caption “pg-lang.com.” Upon visiting the website, we learn that pgLang is an “at service company,” specializing in music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts. Their mission is to deliver “stories that speak to many nations, many races, and many ages,” the website reveals, going on to add that pgLang’s writers, singers, directors, musicians, and producers break formats when building ideas to make them real.

“We embrace the idea of anarchy and challenges that make us stronger,” the statement continues. “pgLang is focused on using our experiences, and nurturing our many collaborators, to build stories that are equally accessible and engaging then fitting them within the best media.”

Ultimately, the launch of the new company has prompted rumors that the long-awaited follow-up to DAMN. is finally on the way. Earlier this year, rumors that it was finally completed, before K. Dot recently cleared his IG page, making fans believe that an album is indeed on the way.

We’ll keep you posted on this mysterious project and the rumored album from K. dot moving forward.