Despite the fact that the XXL Freshman Class appears to be moving further away from lyrically-focused rappers with every passing class, the publication has remained adamant about retaining the freestyle tradition. Even after artists like YK Osiris and Lil Mosey found themselves on the receiving end of relentless teasing following their own disspirited performances during last year's cypher. Suffice it to say, the jury is out for this year's class, a class that includes Calboy, Lil Keed, Rod Wave, Chika, Jack Harlow, NLE Choppa, and more.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While the cyphers are still on the horizon, XXL has officially started ushering in the solo freestyles, beginning with young Memphis rapper NLE Choppa. In truth, many expected Choppa to be one of the wild cards on the freestyle front, capable of firing off solid bars and slick flows if the occasion calls for it. Here he steps up in a big way, his tightly-constructed verse lined with violent imagery and braggadocio, delivered with a flow you might find on one of his upcoming singles.

"Hundred-some shots when I walk em down, day before I said that I was gon' overkill em," he spits. "Bold n***a, stand over him and then I watch his soul shrivel / so many dirty guns up in the river I want to go get em but I got some bigger / got so many guns I don't gotta borrow none, just got a Draco but I'm waiting on the drum." Check out the energetic freestyle below, and sound off - did NLE Choppa exceed your expectations with this one?