Just when you thought the OnlyFans hype has dissipated, another celebrity adds their name to the list of participants. B. Simone knows how to hustle as she has her own beauty brand as well as her music and comedy careers, so it was only a matter of time before she brought in dough from OnlyFans. She joins names like Amber Rose, Chris Brown, Tyga, Rubi Rose, LisaRaye McCoy, Michael B. Jordan, Swae LEe, Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, and dozens of others who have launched pages and raked in big bucks through the fan-friendly—and often adult—site.



Instagram

B. Simone made the announcement on her Instagram Story as she shared a black and white photo of herself where it looked as if she was wearing only her underwear while text covered her breasts. She gave viewers instructions on how they could access her OF, but it's unclear what subscribers can expect.

Earlier this year, B. Simone was entangled in controversy after she was accused of plagiarizing bloggers to create her manifestation book. After going viral, she quickly apologized for the mix-up, but it doesn't seem like people have let that scandal go because they had quite a bit to say about it after learning she'd launched an OF. Check out a few responses below. Will you be subscribing?