The 2020 NBA Draft put Sada Baby in a bad mood, so he decided to get a few things off of his chest. Naturally, the Detroit artist is a diehard Pistons fan but he wasn't too happy with the outcome of the team's choices. He took to Instagram to share a few thoughts about the chosen rookies, and while he was sharing videos, he decided to take aim at women in the industry who have moved from provocative careers to the music game.

"And just 'cause I'm in a f*cked up mood I'ma put it on the flo'," the "Whole Lotta Choppas" rapper said. "B*tch, if you known for f*ckin' pornos and all that type of sh*t, f*ck yo music! Ain't nobody takin' you seriously as no motherf*ckin' artist. Care 'bout none of that sh*t. B*tch, you known for shakin' ass, showin' titties, f*ckin' OnlyFans all that type of sh*t. Whatever, b*tch. Don't nobody give a f*ck about recordin' no motherf*ckin' music. Be real wit' yourself."

Sada Baby didn't give any examples in The Neighborhood Talk's clip, but that doesn't mean that people didn't storm the comments to discuss the possibilities. There have been a number of women who have moved from jobs like glamour modeling or stripping to music and have become successful, chart-topping artists, especially in rap, so let us know who you think Sada Baby was talking about. Check out his rant below.