As people attempt to figure out whether Joe Budden was being sarcastic or not when he seemingly came out as bisexual during a recent episode of his podcast, Azealia Banks believes that the retired rapper made his announcement to try and "spite" her before the end of the year.

Over the years, Azealia Banks and Joe Budden have had a rocky relationship. Before celebrating the podcaster and saying that he "saved" her, Banks was at odds with Joe Budden for his comments about Nicki Minaj a few years ago. Azealia has also made many comments about Joe supposedly not being comfortable with his sexuality, which is something that he has rarely addressed. On Thursday, he seemingly told his open truth by informing listeners of his podcast that he likes men and women, coming out as bisexual.

"I'm bisexual," he said on the show. "How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Yo, listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I'm down."



John Lamparski/Getty Images

As the news has been spreading on social media, Azealia reacted to his announcement and tried to force him back "into the closet," claiming that Budden simply broke the news to "spite" her.

"Joe Budden only came out two months earlier than 2022 to try and spite me," said Azealia on Instagram Stories. "He was supposed to stay in the closet until that ball dropped. Let's put him back in the closet until Jan 5th. There will be no coming out until top of Q1. Not on my watch LMAO."

She shared a second post a few minutes later, saying, "I TOLD Y'ALL JOE BUDDEN WAS MUNCHING BIRD."

What do you think of Joe Budden coming out? Check out Azealia Banks' posts below.



Image via @azealiabanks on Instagram