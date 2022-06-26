Since Beyoncé dropped her single, "Break My Soul," the internet hasn't stopped talking about its house-style beat and dance club vibe. While many people have fallen in love with the record, one artist, in particular, isn't really feeling it. Azealia Banks, known for creating music similar to that of Bey's latest release, has had a lot to say about the four-minute record.

Banks started her rant by calling Bey's mash-ups horrible. She went on to post an article in which Beyoncé admitted to listening to her music for "brainstorming" purposes. In regards to being Beyoncé's inspiration, Banks wrote, "Well, if you would share some of that hot sauce you have in your bag with me... we'd give [you] the actual goods... We gotta fix this ASAP."

The artist, hailing from New York, also questioned the mother of three's intentions, claiming she only dropped her record because it is currently Pride month. "...You don't give a d*mn about the gays any other time of the year." She also accused her of watching everything she does.

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

After days of bickering about Queen B on Instagram, Banks still isn't done. She took to her IG story to blast Bey once again, accusing her of stealing from black creatives and stating that she prefers the "white" version of her instead.

"Since Bey is out here pretending to support black divas with bouquets of wilted flowers after stealing their art, arrogantly assuming they don't have money for legal counsel," Banks wrote. This is in reference to Beyoncé sampling Robin S's "Show Me Love" single, and incorporating it into "Break My Soul." She then sent the artist flowers as a way to commemorate her.

In an effort to educate her 889,000 followers on what "real" house music is, Banks posted some of her favs on her story-- which included artists like Chris Brown, Janet Jackson, Deborah Cox, and others.

The 31-year-old also included voice memos of her critiquing Beyoncés musical abilities. "We do not really like afro-centric Beyoncé. We don't want braids... We don't really want "Brown Skin Girl." We Like White Yoncé."

Listen to her entire rant below.