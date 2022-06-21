mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Beyoncé Drops "Break My Soul" With Guest Appearance From Big Freedia

Erika Marie
June 20, 2022 23:26
Put your dancing shoes on because this one will be all over the club scene.


Fans anticipated this one to be released at the stroke of midnight, but BeyoncÃ© had other plans. The superstar singer has been delivering one surprise after another since last week's announcement that her forthcoming album, Renaissance, would be making an appearance at the end of next month. Then, internet sleuths pieced together that "Break My Soul," the first official single from the record, would be released this evening, however, the track has already made its way to streaming services.

"Break My Soul" is a dance-heavy track that is set for clubbing and festivals, and we also find Bey reuniting with her "Formation" collaborator, Bounce queen Big Freedia. On Twitter, the latter fired off a message of excitement.

"It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again," wrote Freedia. "Iâm so honored to be apart of this special moment Iâm forever grateful lord."

Stream "Break My Soul" and share your thoughts.


Quotable Lyrics

Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job
I'm gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard
Work by nine, then off past five
And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night

