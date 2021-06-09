Every few weeks, Azealia Banks reemerges with harsh words against some of her peers, recently coming after Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and other successful women in music. She's been called "bitter" and "hateful" by fans who read through her lengthy rants. With Gemini season upon us, Azealia tapped into her rising sign and delivered yet another scathing rant against Nicki Minaj and Megan, calling them out on Instagram.

After coming across a tweet from a fan that suggested that Azealia could have been a "contemporary" version of Nicki Minaj, the rapper claimed that she would "much rather" be free of drugs and unhinged.

"Would much rather be ssri free and unhinged than fat and 'tolerable' with a Percocet addiction," she said about Nicki. "Barbs keep forgetting nicki is blacklisted for mocking the Vatican on live broadcast TV. Ken Erlich canceled her LONG TIME AGO. Azealia Banks has a fucked up sense of humor, but no history of opioid abuse and no history of caping for snitches and pedophiles. Azealia Banks is exponentially more redeemable than Nicki Minaj."

Nicki wasn't the only woman that drew Azealia's anger. She also came after Megan Thee Stallion.

"I would never be Megan the stallion because I would never lie about getting shot in the foot to gain public sympathy and capitalize on the protect black women narrative conveniently when Breonna Taylor's untimely demise is National news just to then release a horrible album," said Banks. "Meg got some joints that I like, but she was ZERO diversity. I am a human and an artist, I'm not a commodity."

Azealia continued in a second post by claiming that Nicki Minaj is "piggybacking" off of Doja Cat and Megan's success on TikTok for her comeback. "ABSOLUTELY NO ONE WOULD GIVE A FLYING FUCK ABOUT NICKI MANAJ AND THAT BORING ASS PERCOCET MUSIC IN 2021," she said. "Barbs, please humble yourselves."

Read her full posts below.



