"#ProtectBlackWomen" has been a major topic of conversation in the last few months, being amplified in the last two weeks because of Megan Thee Stallion's statements supporting the movement.

During her appearance on Saturday Night Live, Megan used the platform to spread awareness and explain how Black women are the most disrespected people on the planet. Today, she penned an op-ed for the New York Times about her own experience, detailing her shooting, which allegedly happened at the hands of Tory Lanez.

"After a lot of self-reflection on that incident, I’ve realized that violence against women is not always connected to being in a relationship. Instead, it happens because too many men treat all women as objects, which helps them to justify inflicting abuse against us when we choose to exercise our own free will," said Megan in the piece. "The issue is even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman."

Megan has been championed on social media for her words but still, there are those doubting her story and truly disrespecting the artist in her mentions. She took the time to respond to one person in particular.

"If @theestallion is taking advantage of this #PROTECTBLACKWOMEN and pandering, she gonna lose a lot of fans when the facts comes out," wrote one person, suggesting that she's lying about the shooting at the end.

Megan put them on blast and said the following: "This is exactly the type of dumb comment that makes me scream PROTECT BLACK WOMEN. Please tell me why I would need to lie abt being shot to promote the protection of women... like out of all the things to lie about ... this is sad coming out of a BLACK MAN’S MOUTH."

Hopefully, people start to respect Meg because she's currently speaking about an issue that some people really need to pay attention and listen to.