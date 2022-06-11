Governors Ball is in full swing over in New York City this weekend, and though both the Migos and Lil Wayne flopped on their showtimes, the artists that did show up did their best to ensure that a good time was had by all.

As Page Six reports, Friday's biggest performance came from Kid Cudi, who held it down at the end of the evening over on the main stage at the Citi Field complex in Queens. His headlining set followed the arrival of his Entergalactic single, "Do What I Want," setting the tone for what his upcoming artistic ventures will be like.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

As we mentioned earlier, it was previously reported that the Migos would no longer be able to perform this weekend, causing more breakup rumours to run rampant. The group's label confirmed to TMZ that they're very much still together, and were just faced with scheduling conflicts.

Lil Wayne was quickly brought in to replace them, though hours before he was set to take the stage a tweet blaming "flight disruptions" revealed that his set was too cancelled.

Luckily, hometown hero A$AP Ferg came through to save the day, bringing the energy as he always does.

Jack Harlow also had the crowd going crazy, performing hits from his Come Home The Kids Miss You album like "Dua Lipa" and "Young Harleezy," which audiences happily sang along with him.

While day one certainly had some bumps, the remaining two days of the festival are slated to contain some epic performances from Shaq, Denzel Curry, Joji, Flume, YG, Roddy Ricch, and Halsey later today.

On top of that, Sunday is bound to be equally incredible as Jazmine Sullivan, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, J.I.D, and J. Cole will all be singing and rapping their hearts out, along with all the other entertainment.





Check out more video footage from Day 1 of Governors Ball 2022 below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]