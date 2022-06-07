2022 Governors Ball
- MusicJ. Cole Talks Persistence & Being Nervous Around Jay-Z With Kid Reporter JazzyIn an adorable exchange at Governors Ball, Jazzy and Cole found out that they both sought out Jay-Z's attention in similar ways.By Erika Marie
- MusicJ. Cole Jokes About Basketball Career During Governors Ball PerformanceThe Dreamville mogul teased that he wanted to know if he still had his chart-topping rapping skills after his stint with the Scarborough Shooting Stars.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Won't Face Charges Following Governors Ball Weapons ArrestRoddy didn't make it to Gov Ball, but he did have a message for the NYPD during his Hot 97 Summer Jam show yesterday.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRoddy Ricch Released From Police Custody After Governors Ball ArrestMigos, Lil Wayne, and Roddy Ricch all missed out on taking the 2022 Gov Ball stage.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureA$AP Ferg, Jack Harlow, & Kid Cudi Take Over NYC For Governors Ball 2022 Day 1The Big Apple is full of famous faces this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMigos Still Together After Governors Ball Cancellation, Label Rep ConfirmsThe Migos can't take the stage due to a scheduling conflict.By Hayley Hynes