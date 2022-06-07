The Migos have been removed from the lineup for Governors Ball 2022 and will have their slot replaced by Lil Wayne, the festival announced on social media, Tuesday. The swap has been made just days before the first date of the festival.

"Due to circumstances out of our control Migos are no longer performing at Gov Ball," a tweet from the festival's account said before adding in another post, "@LilTunechi will be playing the GOVBALLNYC Stage on Friday, June 10th at 6:30pm!"



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

While the festival didn't provide a reason for the Migos dropping out, fans were quick to theorize that the decision is a sign that the iconic Atlanta group is breaking up.

"Gov ball just confirmed the migos break up fml," one user replied.

Rumors of a split among the three rappers have been circulating for weeks after Quavo and Takeoff released the single "Hotel Lobby" together without Offset's inclusion. DJ Akademiks recently claimed that he has spoken to Offset and doesn't expect any animosity to reach the point of a complete breakup.

Ak told TMZ in May that he "actually spoke to Offset just the other day, and while there might be some tense feelings, he doesn't think any 'beef' will escalate to a full-scale split."

Wayne will now be performing at 6:30 PM, on Friday, June 10. The festival will run from June 10-12. Headliners for the event will include Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole.

Check out the announcement below.