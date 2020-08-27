mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Ferg & Lil Wayne Dabble In Drill With Jay Gwuapo On "No Ceilings"

Alex Zidel
August 27, 2020 09:09
2.5K Views
104
14
RCA RecordsRCA Records
RCA Records

No Ceilings
A$AP Ferg Feat. Lil Wayne & Jay Gwuapo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (13)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

A$AP Ferg drops his new single "No Ceilings" with Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo, produced by AXL Beats.


Once you hear that AXL Beats tag, there are a few rappers that you would expect to pop up on the track. A$AP Ferg is not experienced in the drill scene that has taken his city by storm, but he's definitely a fan of the subgenre that artists like Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign breathed new life into. 

The Harlem shaker has officially thrown his hat into the action though, teaming up with Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo for "No Ceilings."

Having a song called "No Ceilings" with a Wayne feature is a pretty big flex, especially considering the legend inspired that lyric but as you know, Ferg has reached a point where he can achieve his vision without fail. With even more new music on the way, he appears to be dabbling in several different styles that he has appreciated over the last few months. We heard him with Nicki Minaj on "Mova Ya Hips," which has become a pretty controversial record for him, and now we're getting him on "No Ceilings."

What do you think of the new song? Listen to it below and let us know. The music video is slated to drop at 12 PM EST.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got no ceilings, I never had ‘em, n***a
Pop me a handle bar, then I handle business
I’m on that Actavis, call it Activism
I like my chinchillas soft as caterpillars
I got no issues, but I got ammunition ‘case I got issues
Chop a kilo down like paper and scissor
China white, bitch, I’m breaking the dishes

A$AP Ferg
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  10  4
  14
  2.5K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
A$AP Ferg Lil Wayne Jay Gwuapo no ceilings new music new song axl beats
14 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS A$AP Ferg & Lil Wayne Dabble In Drill With Jay Gwuapo On "No Ceilings"
104
14
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject