axl beats
- NewsKevin Gates Delivers New Heat With "Trust (Freestyle)"Kevin Gates tackles Fivio Foreign's "Trust" on his latest freestyle. By Aron A.
- NewsFivio Foreign Returns With His First Video Of The Year "Self Made"Fivio Foreign releases his new song "Self Made" produced by AXL Beats.By Alex Zidel
- NewsFivio Foreign Drops New Banger "Trust"Keeping the momentum rolling, Fivio Foreign & AXL Beats reunite for the melodic new Brooklyn drill banger "Trust." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJay Critch Surprises Fans With New "GameStop" FreestyleJay Critch still has control in his latest freestyle, titled "GameStop".By Alex Zidel
- NewsA$AP Ferg & Lil Wayne Dabble In Drill With Jay Gwuapo On "No Ceilings"A$AP Ferg drops his new single "No Ceilings" with Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo, produced by AXL Beats.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPop Smoke's Manager Says Project With 808Melo, Axl Is On The WayFollowing the release of Pop Smoke's "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon" deluxe, Steven Victor confirms there's more music from the late Brooklyn star on the way.By Aron A.