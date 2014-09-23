Theophilus London
- MusicTheophilus London Found Safe, Family SaysTheophilus London's friends and family filed a missing persons report on Dec. 27th. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTheophilus London Missing Since July: ReportHis father released an emotional statement, telling the rapper how much he loves him.By Erika Marie
- NewsTheophilus London Returns With Eclectic "Bebey" Album Feat. Lil Yachty, Tame Impala & MoreTheophilus London brings the vibes once again.By Noah C
- NewsTheophilus London Shares New Single "Cuba"Theophilus has been in his bag. By Noah C
- NewsTheophilus London Taps Lil Yachty & Ian Isiah For "Lovers Holiday III"This is the final component of his "Lovers Holiday" trilogy.By Erika Marie
- NewsTheophilus London & Tame Impala Deliver "Whiplash" To End All WarsTheophilus London is geared up for a big comeback in 2019.By Devin Ch
- NewsTheophilus London & Tame Impala Team Up For “Only You""Only You" can put out this fire.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsTheophilus London Returns With Feel Good Record "Bebey"Listen to Theophilus London's new single "Bebey."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTheophilus London Teams Up With Dev Hynes & Tata On "Ride"Theophilus London recruits Dev Hynes and Tata for a highlight off of "NIGHTS B4 BEBEY."By Aron A.
- NewsTheophilus London's "Nights B4 BeyBey" Is Not To Be MissedTheophilus London previews his new album with a mixtape.By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsRevengeTheophilus London returns to the scene with "Revenge" featuring Ariel Pink.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStayTheophilus London returns to the music scene with "Stay."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTheophilus London Performs "Tribe" On LettermanTheophilus London does a pitch-perfect recreation of his "Tribe" video on Letterman.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsTheophilus London Feat. Jesse Boykins III "Tribe" VideoTheophilus London and Jesse Boykins III share a video for "Tribe."By Patrick Lyons
- InterviewsTheophilus London Talks "Vibes," Working With Kanye WestTheophilus London details the making of his new album, and discusses hanging out with Kanye in Paris.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsCan't StopStream Theophilus London's collaboration with Kanye West "Can't Stop."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDo GirlsTheophilus drops another "Vibes" track, this one entitled "Do Girls."By Patrick Lyons