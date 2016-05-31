Tate Kobang
- RelationshipsCardi B & Offset Feud With Nicki Minaj's Artist Tate Kobang Over "PR Stunt" ClaimsCardi caused caught a stir after throwing her microphone at a crowd in Las Vegas, but some speculate it was all to generate attention for her "Jealousy" collab with Offset.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsTate Kobang & K Camp Link Up On "I Remember"Tate Kobang and K Camp got a banger for the freaks on "I Remember."By Aron A.
- NewsTate Kobang Drops Off New Project "Wrote On My Body"In celebration of his 28th birthday, Tate Kobang drops a new 8-track project.By Cole Blake
- NewsPusha-T Impresses On Tate Kobang's New Song "Payola"Tate Kobang's new track features Pusha-T.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTate Kobang Jumps On Lil Baby & Drake's "Yes Indeed""Yes Indeed' may be the next big freestyle track.By Trevor Smith
- NewsListen To Tate Kobang's "Lead Baby"A highlight from Tate's new "28" mixtape.By Trevor Smith
- HNHH TVTate Kobang Rips Bass-Pounding HNHH Freestyle SessionTate Kobang goes to bat for the HNHH Freestyle Session series.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosTate Kobang Releases "TateKoNada" VideoHNHH PREMIERE - Tate Kobang & Deetranada show us what's good in new video. By Chantilly Post
- NewsListen To Tate Kobang's Thrilling "Don't Matter"The song comes from the Baltimore rapper's new project "Tate Ko."By Trevor Smith
- NewsTate Kobang And Swizz Beatz Team Up For "Ello?"Tate Kobang and Swizz Beatz deliver an infectious greeting with "Ello?"By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesTate Kobang Drops Off New "Tate Ko" AlbumTate Kobang comes through with thirteen tracks of heat.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsReadyTate Kobang & Va$htie are with the smoke.By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosTate Kobang "Dis Side" VideoHNHH PREMIERE - Tate Kobang drops fire in new "Dis Side" video. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDis SideListen to "Dis Side" a highlight of Kobang's new mixtape.By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesSilent WavesTate Kobang released his highly anticipated new mixtape "Silent Waves."By Kristen Bromiley
- NewsChirp ChirpTate Kobang drops one that will be making noise in Baltimore and beyond: "Chirp Chirp." By Angus Walker
- NewsGucci BackTate Kobang celebrates Gucci Mane's release on his new record.By Trevor Smith