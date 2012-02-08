Propain
- SongsPropain, Freddie Gibbs, And Devin The Dude Combine Their Talents On "Always Down"This trio delivers tenfold. ByZachary Horvath3.8K Views
- MixtapesPropain Perfects The Southern Flavor Recipe On "Made From Scratch"Propain drops some nice Southern fried bangers. ByZachary Horvath2.4K Views
- NewsPropain Unleashes New Project "It Ain't Safe Outside"The Houston rapper enlists local legends like Lil Keke, Slim Thug & Z-Ro for his latest project, "It Ain't Safe Outside." ByAron A.2.1K Views
- News1995Listen to Propain and Z-Ro's "1995." ByAngus Walker185 Views
- NewsRodeoPropain drops a new collab with Kevin Gates, "Rodeo," off his upcoming "Against All Odds" mixtape. ByAngus Walker295 Views
- News2 Rounds (Remix)Rich Homie Quan and Kevin Gates join Propain for the remix of "2 Rounds."ByPatrick Lyons214 Views
- NewsPropain Feat. Rich Homie Quan "Two Rounds" VideoWatch the official video for Propain's "Two Rounds" featuring Rich Homie Quan.ByKevin Goddard170 Views
- NewsPropain Feat. Kirko Bangz & Slim Thug "Got A Problem" VideoPropain links up with Kirko Bangz and Slim Thug for his newest video "Got A Problem".ByKevin Goddard108 Views
- NewsAll DayAnother joint off "Ridin Slab" Mixtape Out now!ByDJ Ill Will143 Views
- NewsTwo RoundsNew Propain joint feat Rising new ATL Star Rich Homie QuanByDJ Ill Will135 Views
- NewsRidin SlabHouston's Propain drops a free album with features from Rich Homie Quan, Kirko Bangz, Slim Thug, Z-Ro & more!ByDJ Ill Will27.7K Views
- NewsGot A ProblemPropain liberates one more leak off his upcoming "Ridin Slab" mixtape with Kirko and Slim Thug. Produced by Trakksounds.ByTrevor Smith168 Views
- NewsPropain "Space Age" VideoExperience Propain "Space Age" Video, a new offering from Propain, which was released on Tuesday, October 16th, 2012. ByRose Lilah146 Views
- NewsSay I Won't (Remix)Bump Say I Won't (Remix), the latest cut from Propain featuring Bun B & Chamillionaire on the assist. It was released on Wednesday, February 8th, 2012.ByDJ Ill Will156 Views