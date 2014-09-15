Phora
- NewsPhora Blesses Fans With Short And Sweet New Album "Heartbreak Hotel"Phora's new 7-track album contains just one feature, from the likes of Destiny Rogers.By Alexander Cole
- NewsPhora Gets His Heart Broken On "Loaded Gun"Phora drops off his latest single, "Loaded Gun." By Aron A.
- NewsPhora Drops New Album "With Love 2" Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, Jhené Aiko, & MorePhora releases his new album "With Love 2" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, DaniLeigh, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsPhora Laments About Love On "Cupid's Curse" Ft. KehlaniThe makeups to break ups have taken their toll.By Erika Marie
- SongsPhora Delivers "Set You Free"Phora delivers a new message.By Milca P.
- MixtapesPhora Returns On "Bury With With Dead Roses" AlbumPhora drops a new independent album.By Milca P.
- SongsPhora Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On "The Dream"Phora shares his latest track.By Milca P.
- SongsPhora Continues The Campaign With "On My Way"Phora drops off new single,.By Milca P.
- SongsPhora Makes His First Independent Drop With "Forgive Me"Phora shares new track.By Milca P.
- SongsPhora Shares "Don't Change" TrackPhora returns with new track.By Milca P.
- SongsPhora Calls On Tory Lanez & G-Eazy For Smooth "For You" CutListen to Phora's "For You" standout off of "Love is Hell."By Milca P.
- Songs6LACK Joins Phora On "Stuck In My Ways"6LACK & Phora talk relationship issues on "Stuck In My Ways."By Milca P.
- MixtapesPhora Taps 6LACK, Trippie Redd, Tory Lanez & More For "Love Is Hell"Phora comes through with his sophomore studio project.By Milca P.
- NewsTrippie Redd Guests On Phora's Romantic "Love is Hell"The title track off Phora's upcoming album.By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosPhora Is “Holding On” In New ClipPhora sheds light on his battle with depression in "Holding On."By Milca P.
- Music VideosPhora Counts His Blessings On "Boss Up"Phora drops off a new track and visuals.By Milca P.
- NewsYours Truly Forever [Album Stream]Now out, stream Phora's new album "Yours Truly Forever."By Danny Schwartz
- Music VideosPhora "Numb" VideoTake a look at the newest visuals from Phora, "Numb."By Q. K. W.
- NewsTo The MoonPhora announces his new album "Yours Truly Forever," releases new single "To The Moon."By Danny Schwartz
- Music VideosPhora "Sinner" VideoWatch Phora's new video for "Sinner."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPhora "Stay True" VideoPhora shares a video for "Stay True."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsReflectionsListen to Phora's latest release "Reflections".By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosPhora "Reflections" VideoCheck out Phora's new video for "Reflections".By Trevor Smith