Marlo
- NewsYoung Thug Assists Marlo On Tay Keith-Produced "Stay Down"One of the many stars that appears on Marlos' new mixtape, "1st & 3rd". ByNoah C5.6K Views
- NewsMarlo Takes Us To "1st & 3rd" On Mixtape Ft. Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Gunna & MoreMarlo shared his emotive single "Heartless" earlier this week in anticipation of this QCM project.ByErika Marie4.0K Views
- NewsQuality Control Rapper Marlo Preps Upcoming Album With "Heartless"Marlo's new album releases this week.ByAlex Zidel2.9K Views
- NewsFuture & Lil Baby Complement Marlo's Swag On "1st N 3rd"Quality Control's Marlo enlists Future and Lil Baby for his new single.ByAlex Zidel10.3K Views
- Music VideosMarlo, Offset & City Girls Enjoy The Finer Things For "Soakin Wet" VideoOffset, Yung Miami and Marlo post up in Magic City for "Soakin Wet" visuals. ByChantilly Post6.7K Views
- NewsMarlo Gets "Soakin Wet" With City Girls & Offset On New SingleThe Atlanta rapper drops off his latest track.ByErika Marie9.0K Views
- Music VideosMarlo & Gunna Drop Off New Video For "Good Dope"Watch the all-white visual from Marlo & Gunna called "Good Dope."ByKevin Goddard2.1K Views
- NewsStream Marlo's New Mixtape "The Real 1"Marlo drops off a new 12-track project called "The Real 1" featuring Lil Baby, Gunna, Offset, Lil Yachty & more.ByKevin Goddard7.0K Views
- NewsQuavo Assists Marlo On New Song "My Home"Marlo calls on Quavo to spice up his new project.ByAlex Zidel11.0K Views
- NewsGunna Invalidates Freshman Class Snub On Marlo's "Good Dope""Whole lot of money, gotta keep my strap."ByDevin Ch5.9K Views
- NewsMarlo Releases New Visual "Freestyle"Check out Marlo's new freestyle.ByKevin Goddard2.1K Views
- Music VideosLil Baby & Marlo Take Off in "2 The Hard Way" VideoLil Baby & Marlo drop off their latest visuals.ByMilca P.2.2K Views
- NewsLil Baby & Marlo Recruit Young Thug For "Set Up Shop" RemixYoung Thug hops on yet another beat. ByChantilly Post9.1K Views
- NewsWhole ThangMarlo, Young Scooter and Big Bank combine for new track "Whole Thang"ByMatt F351 Views