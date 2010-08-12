Lyfe Jennings
- MusicLyfe Jennings Claims He Was Robbed Of $120K Worth Of JewelryThe singer detailed his story, saying he was in Oakland for four sold-out shows when someone robbed him.By Erika Marie
- MusicLyfe Jennings Claps Back At Mario: "That's Why I F*ck With The Rappers"A fan shared a clip of Lyfe singing at a concert and wasn't impressed. Mario also saw the clip and his reaction irked Jennings.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLyfe Jennings Recalls Singing To Jeffrey Dahmer In Prison: WatchThe infamous serial killer allegedly asked Jennings to sing him "Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)" by Mint Condition.By Balen Mautone
- MixtapesLyfe Jennings Unveils Final Album "777"By Milca P.
- NewsBoomerangLyfe drops a new track produced by G2G and LaShaunda ‘Baby Girl’ Carr. Look out for his new album this fall.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLyfe Jennings "If Tomorrow Never Comes" VideoCheck out Lyfe Jennings "If Tomorrow Never Comes" Video, the latest video from Lyfe Jennings, released on Thursday, August 12th, 2010. Lyfe Jennings's chances in this game are improving with each new release, and Lyfe Jennings "If Tomorrow Never Comes" Video is no exception - quite the opposite, in fact. It's a nice addition to the impressive catalogue Lyfe Jennings has been building over the years. We're definitely anticipating the next move.By DJ Ill Will