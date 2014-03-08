!llmind
- NewsGuapdad 4000 & !llmind Deliver 6 New Tracks On "1176 (Deluxe Edition)"Guapdad and !llmind are back, this time with a deluxe version of their collaborative project "1176."By Alexander Cole
- NewsGupadad 4000 & !llmind Team Up For Collab Project "1176"Guapdad 4000 and !llmind's collab album "1176" is finally here, with features from P-Lo, Tish Hyman, and Buddy.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsGuapdad 4000 Is Still Scamming On New Single "She Wanna" With P-LoGuapdad 4000 and !llmind release the latest single "She Wanna" featuring P-Lo from their collaborative album.By Alex Zidel
- NewsGuapdad 4000 & !LLMIND Drop "How Many" And Announce Collab AlbumGuapdad 4000 and !LLMIND give listeners a taste of their upcoming collaborative album "1176," which drops on March 19. By Joshua Robinson
- NewsAce Hood & !llmind Team Up On "Untouchable State Of Mind"Ace Hood & !llmind join forces on "Untouchable State Of Mind."By Aron A.
- NewsThe Force (Turn Up)Timbaland & fellow producer !llmind cook up the new instrumental "The Force."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJoell Ortiz & !llmind Get Lunch With Fans (Human Vlog 2)Joell Ortiz and !llmind share the second installment of their "Human" vlog.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsJoell Ortiz & !llmind Talk To 7 Random Fans (Human Vlog 1)Watch Joell Ortiz and !llmind's new Human Vlog, where they grab a slice with some fans in NYC.By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosJoell Ortiz & Illmind "Lil' Piggies" VideoJoell Ortiz and Illmind share the video for "Lil' Piggies".By Trevor Smith
- NewsJoell Ortiz & !llmind In The StudioJoell Ortiz and !llmind cook up a record at the HNHH studio. By Rose Lilah
- NewsLil' PiggiesJoell Ortiz and !llmind share the ferocious cut "Lil' Piggies."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsLatino Pt. 2Joell Ortiz and !llmind share "Latino Pt. 2" featuring Bodega Bamz, Emilio Rojas and Chris Rivers.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsNarcotic Nautilus!llmind delivers a new instrumental today, "Narcotic Nautilus."By Rose Lilah
- NewsPicasso Baby (Remix)!llmind releases his remix to Jay-Z's famous song, "Picasso Baby," throwing a Biggie verse mix.By hnhh