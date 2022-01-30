Kid Capri
- MusicWho Is Kid Capri? A DJ & Hip Hop PioneerKid Capri's pioneering sound paved the way for hip hop throughout the past several decades, and the legendary MC shows no signs of stopping. By TeeJay Small
- GossipKid Capri Is Cancer-Free, Reveals Why He Kept His Battle A Secret"God is great!" Kid Capri says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKid Capri Net Worth 2023: What Is The DJ Icon Worth?Explore Kid Capri's influential career as a DJ and producer, carving a unique niche in hip-hop and amassing a million-dollar net worth.By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureDerek Jeter Makes Surprise Hip Hop 50 Celebration Appearance At Yankee StadiumPlenty of stars are showing their love for the genre this weekend.By Ben Mock
- MusicEminem Hated For Doing "Black Stuff" Better, Says Kid CapriKid Capri made some pretty controversial statements in defense of Eminem.By Noah Grant
- NewsKid Capri Drops "The Love," His First Album In 24 YearsKid Capri shares his latest album, "The Love." By Aron A.
- NewsKid Capri & Daughter Vina Love Team Up On "Uptown"Kid Capri's first album in 25 years is slated to arrive on Monday, February 7th.By Hayley Hynes