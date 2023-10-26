Khia
- MusicKhia Serves Stunning Look For "Body" Music Video Following Sexyy Red FeudKhia is preparing for the release of her new single, "Body."By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKhia Charges Fans For Selfies, Once Called Woman "Broke" For Not Paying $10Atlanta natives are reportedly well aware of Khia's rules, but not everyone is willing to pay the rap diva's fee.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSexyy Red Suggests Khia's Broke, Claims She'd Get "Dragged" In PersonSexyy Red and Khia's beef continues.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipKhia Reads Sexyy Red For Filth After "Hater" Diss, Pregnant Star Claps Back"They going to have to do a c-section to get your baby out, because it sure can't come through your pu**y canal," Khia told the "Hood Hottest Princess."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSukihana Threatens To "Knock Khia Tf Out"Khia recently said she's sick of being compared to artists like Sukihana and Sexyy Red.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSexyy Red Calls Khia A "Hater" After She Insists They're Nothing Alike"I'm about tired of y'all comparing me to these h*es," Khia says.By Caroline Fisher