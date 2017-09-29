Injury Reserve
- SongsRiTchie Of Injury Reserve Drops His Solo Debut Single "RiTchie Valens"The Injury Reserve bandmate is starting his solo career. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsInjury Reserve's "Footwork in a Forest Fire" Captures The Chaos Of 2020"Footwork in a Forest Fire" features one of Stepa J. Grogg's minimal appearances on Injury Reserve's new album "By the Time I Get to Phoenix."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsInjury Reserve's "By The Time I Get To Phoenix" Has ArrivedRest in peace, Stepa J. Groggs.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsInjury Reserve Unleash Their Disorienting New Single "Superman That"Injury Reserve's second studio album " By The Time I Get to Phoenix" arrives September 15.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsInjury Reserve Returns With "Knees," Their First Single Since Stepa J. Groggs' PassingInjury Reserve's next album, "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," is coming very soon.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsInjury Reserve Returns With "Hoodwinked"Injury Reserve is back in full effect.By Aron A.
- NewsInjury Reserve & JPEGMAFIA Form A Menacing Collective On "HPNGC"The song is as dark as you'd expect from these collaborators. By Noah C
- NewsFreddie Gibbs Joins Injury Reserve For The Surprisingly Meditative "Wax On"Freddie Gibbs shows off his range on Injury Reserve's "Wax On."By Devin Ch
- MixtapesStream Injury Reserve's Self-Titled LP With Freddie Gibbs, Rico Nasty & DRAMInjury Reserve re-enlivens the crowd on their 2nd LP.By Devin Ch
- NewsInjury Reserve Drops "Koruna & Lime" After Announcing Debut LPInjury Reserve announces their debut LP slated for a May release.By Devin Ch
- NewsInjury Reserve & Aminé "Jailbreak The Tesla" In Creative New VideoInjury Reserve is back with a brand new single.By Alex Zidel
- NewsInjury Reserve Return With New EP "Drive It Like It's Stolen"Injury Reserve delivers the refreshing and innovative EP "Drive It Like It's Stolen."By Mitch Findlay