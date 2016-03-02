Gallant
- NewsGallant Shines On 8-Track EP "Neptune"Gallant's new EP contains features from Brandy, Arin Ray, and VanJess.By Alexander Cole
- NewsGallant Releases Emotional New Single "Relapse"Gallant delivers the ultimate slow jam with his new song "Relapse."By Alexander Cole
- NewsGallant Returns With "Comeback"The singer is returning to the music with his latest single "Comeback."By Madusa S.
- NewsGallant's Sophomore Album "Sweet Insomnia" Is HereIt's finally here!By Noah C
- NewsGallant Drops 6LACK-Assisted Single From His Album Out FridayYou already know this is smooth as hell. By Noah C
- SongsGallant Taps Sabrina Claudio For "Compromise" DuetGallant & Sabrina make a beautiful combo.By Milca P.
- SongsGallant Shares New "Sleep On It" To Preview New AlbumGallant delivers on beautiful new track.By Milca P.
- NewsGallant Drops Off Yet Another Hit Titled "Crimes" From Upcoming AlbumGallant and his smooth vocals can do no wrong. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosGallant Drops Off "Sharpest Edges" VideoGallant rolls through with his latest.By Milca P.
- NewsGallant Teases New Album With "Sharpest Edges"Gallant drops off the first single from his forthcoming album. By Chantilly Post
- NewsGallant Adds T-Pain To The "Gentleman" RemixGallant gets us through the middle of the week with a "Gentleman" remix.By Alex Zidel
- NewsGallant & Adrian Younge Link Up On "Strobe Lights"Gallant and Adrian Younge team up for their new song, "Strobe Lights."By Aron A.
- NewsGallant Returns With Cover Of Ne-Yo's "Sexy Luv"Listen to Gallant's new cover of "Sexy Luv."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsGallant Drops Off New Single "Haha No One Can Hear You!"Gallant comes through with another one. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosA$AP Ferg & Gallant Express Their Love In "Doesn't Matter (Remix)" VideoGallant & A$AP Ferg deliver some new visuals.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsGallant Lives Up To His Name On Emotional "Doesn't Matter"Gallant holds it down on the bouncy love letter "Doesn't Matter." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGallant Returns With New Song "Gentleman"Listen to Gallant's new song "Gentleman."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosGallant Feat. Saba "Bourbon" VideoSaba jumps on the video remix to Gallant's "Bourbon" record.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCave Me InGallant, Tablo and Eric Nam are bigger than ever on "Cave Me In."By hnhh
- NewsGallant Feat. Jhene Aiko "Skipping Stones" VideoJhene Aiko burns Gallant alive in the video for "Skipping Stones."By Danny Schwartz
- Music VideosGallant "Miyazaki" VideoGallant delivers fans a visual treatment for "Miyazaki."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBourbonGallant puts his massive vocal chops on display on "Bourbon."By Danny Schwartz