Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
- NewsFreddie Gibbs, Raekwon, & Madlib Made Magic On "Bomb"Seven years ago, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib joined forces to craft a mafioso rap classic on "Piñata." By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Go Instrumental On "Bandana Beats"No vocals needed. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Grab Eric Andre For Hilarious "Half Manne Half Cocaine" VisualFreddie Gibbs and Madlib imagine a world of "titty dicks" in their new "Bandana" visual.By Aron A.
- NewsFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Return With "The Next Day" Ft. Oh NoAll aboard the Kane Train.By Aron A.
- Music VideosFreddie Gibbs Meets The Plug On A Jet Ski In "Giannis" Music VideoFreddie Gibbs & Madlib return with the music video for the Anderson .Paak assisted "Giannis" music video. By Aron A.
- NewsFreddie Gibbs, Madlib, Black Thought & Yasiin Bey Wax Cynical Over "Education"Freddie Gibbs takes his place among the upper echelon in Rap on "Education" featuring Black Thought and Yasiin Bey.By Devin Ch
- NewsFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Turn "Half Manne Half Cocaine" On "Bandana" BangerFreddie Gibbs & Madlib join forces on a highlight off of "Bandana."By Aron A.
- NewsFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Link With Pusha T & Killer Mike To Deliver "Palmolive"The artists bring the heat.By Erika Marie
- NewsFreddie Gibbs & Madlib's "Bandana" Is The Hip Hop Record You've Been Waiting ForStraight fire.By Erika Marie
- NewsFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Drop "Crime Pays" & Announce "Bandana" Release DateFreddie Gibbs and Madlib release their new single off of "Bandana."By Aron A.
- NewsFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Tap Assassin For "Bandana"Freddie Gibbs and Madlib release the title track off their forthcoming LP, "Bandana."By Aron A.
- NewsFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Deliver "Flat Tummy Tea" For The Weak At HeartFreddie Gibbs & Madlib premiere their first music since "Piñata" in 2014.By Devin Ch
- NewsFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Perform "Pronto" & "Scarface" At Pitchfork FestivalGangsta Gibbs brings the house down with "Pronto" & "Scarface."By Danny Schwartz