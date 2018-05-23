DJ Scheme
- SongsDJ Scheme, Danny Towers, & Ski Mask The Slump God Are Swimming In "Florida Water" With Luh Tyler: New SingleDJ Scheme last made his presence felt in late 2020 with the arrival of his debut "FAMILY" album.ByHayley Hynes4.7K Views
- MusicDJ Scheme Reacts To Juice WRLD's Girlfriend's Claims About OverdoseDJ Scheme appeared to be responding to Juice WRLD's girlfriend's recent claims about his death on Twitter.ByCole Blake7.5K Views
- NewsDJ Scheme Shares Juice WRLD & Carlton Collab "Buck 50"The track was first slated to appear on Scheme's "Family" project.ByErika Marie7.9K Views
- NewsDJ Scheme Shares "Family" Ft. Lil Yachty, Cordae, Skrillex, Ty Dolla $ign, & MoreThe project is a labor of love for the famed musician.ByErika Marie5.6K Views
- NewsDJ Scheme Links With Cordae, Ski Mask The Slump God, & Take A Daytrip On "Soda"The track is the first single from Scheme's debut project "Family."ByErika Marie4.3K Views
- MixtapesDJ Scheme Unleashes Ski Mask The Slump Fire On "Preseason"DJ Scheme summons The Slump God from the swamp. ByMitch Findlay5.0K Views
- NewsSki Mask The Slump God Flows All Over DJ Scheme's "Hey Mister"The final version of "Hey Mister" is officially out.ByAlex Zidel7.4K Views
- NewsNight Lovell & Fat Nick Team Up With DJ Scheme On "Love Kills Slowly"HNHH PREMIERE! DJ Scheme shares "Love Kills Slowly" ft. Night Lovell and Fat Nick.ByAron A.3.2K Views