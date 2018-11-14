August 08
- MusicArtists Pour Out Love For August 08 After Unexpected PassingRappers like Vince Staples and Big Sean mourned the R&B singer.By Lavender Alexandria
- NewsAugust 08 Releases His Second Project Of The Year, "Seasick"The project has features from Jhené Aiko, ScHoolboy Q, and Joji.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsAugust 08 Is Headed "Towards The Moon" On His New EP Featuring Jhené Aiko & JojiThe 6-track effort is a follow-up to May's "Towards The Sun."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAUGUST 08 & ScHoolboy Q Collaborate On "Cutlass" From R&B Star's New ProjectWhat's your favourite song from AUGUST 08's "Towards The Sun"?By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAugust 08 Shares New Project "Towards The Sun" ft. ScHoolboy QAugust 08 shares his follow-up project to 2020's "Emotional Cuh." By Aron A.
- NewsAUGUST 08 Shares New R&B Track, “Keep Me Around”The California artist also delivered a video to accompany his latest release.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAUGUST 08 Releases New Single "Bussdown Your Soul" With Barney BonesAUGUST 08 is an "emotional cuh" on his new single "Bussdown Your Soul" with Barney Bones.By Alex Zidel
- NewsAUGUST 08 Releases "Happy Endings With An Asterisk" EPThe 88rising artist soundtracks a range of emotions on new EP. By Noah C
- NewsGoldLink Assists August 08 In "Simple Pleasures" RemixA poolside banger.By hnhh
- NewsAUGUST 08 Is All About The "Simple Pleasures" In LifeAUGUST 08 drops some new music.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSmino Joins August 08 On "Blood On My Hands"August 08 and Smino connect on their ultra-smooth new collaboration.By Aron A.
- NewsAugust 08 Can't Help But To "Spiral" Out Of Control On Latest SingleLove is an emotion filled with twists and turns. By Karlton Jahmal