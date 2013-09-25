Aloe Blacc
- MusicAloe Blacc Prepares For Wedding Season With Heartfelt Single "I Do"Aloe Blacc gets us ready for his upcoming album under BMG with a new single about saying those two magic words to the one you love.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsAloe Blacc & J.I.D Link Up On "Getting Started (Hobbs & Shaw)"Aloe Blacc & J.I.D link up on "Getting Started."By Aron A.
- Music VideosAloe Blacc Drops Off "I Count On Me" VideoAloe Blacc delivers visuals from the "Green Book" soundtrack.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsAloe Blacc Delivers New Song "I Count On Me"Aloe Blacc is back with his new song, "I Count On Me."By Aron A.
- NewsAloe Blacc Drops Breezy New Single "Brooklyn In The Summer"Aloe Blacc knows exactly where he wants to be. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKing Is BornThe official track for the Mayweather and McGregor fight.By Milca P.
- NewsWrote My Way OutStream the new release from "The Hamilton Mixtape."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsAloe Blacc "Can You Do This" VideoCheck out a fresh video from Aloe Blacc.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsAloe Blacc Feat. Pharrell "Love Is The Answer" Video (Prod. By Pharrell)Watch Aloe Blacc Feat. Pharrell "Love Is The Answer" Video (Prod. By Pharrell)By hnhh
- NewsAloe Blacc "Wake Me Up" VideoWatch Aloe Blacc "Wake Me Up" VideoBy Kevin Goddard
- NewsAloe Blacc Performs "Wake Me Up" Live & AcousticallyWatch Aloe Blacc - Aloe Blacc Performs "Wake Me Up" Live & AcousticallyBy hnhh
- NewsLove Is The AnswerA standout cut from Aloe Blacc's new collaborative EP with Avicii, "Wake Me Up". "Love Is The Answer" features Pharrell on the assist. Hit the Amazon link to the right to cop the project.By hnhh