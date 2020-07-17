Tina Turner
- Movies7 Roles Angela Bassett Should Have Won An Oscar ForBassett should have gotten her first Oscar in 1994!By Demi Phillips
- MusicTina Turner Net Worth 2023: What Is The Music Icon Worth?Tina Turner was an international superstar who stole the hearts of millions of fans. Let's trace through her career and life.By Rain Adams
- MusicLizzo Honors Tina Turner With Halloween CostumeLizzo wanted to be "simply the best" for the holiday.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Honors Tina Turner On JuneteenthChloe paid homage to one of the greats recently.By Jake Lyda
- MusicBeyonce Performs "River Deep -- Mountain High" In Tribute Of Tina Turner At London ConcertBlue Ivy shows out, again, and Bey pays tribute to the Queen Of Rock N Roll in London. By Aron A.
- MusicMayor Of Tina Turner's Birthplace Wants To Build A Statue In Her HonorMayor Bill Rawls Jr. wants the statue to live in Brownsville's Heritage Park.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBeyonce Honors Tina Turner At France Tour Date: "Scream So She Can Feel Your Love"The pop icon urged the crowd to show the late legend some love.By Noah Grant
- Original ContentTina Turner's Most Iconic HitsFrom the soul-stirring anthem "Proud Mary" to the electrifying power of "What's Love Got to Do with It," Tina Turner's biggest hits redefine music history, leaving an indelible mark on generations. By Victor Omega
- MusicBeyonce Posts Touching Tribute To Tina TurnerQueen B says goodbye to a legend.By Noah Grant
- MusicTina Turner Mourned By Questlove, Erykah Badu, And MoreMany are taking to social media to pay tribute to the iconic singer.By Noah Grant
- Original ContentRemembering Tina TurnerAmid the unfortunate passing of vocal icon Tina Turner, we're looking back on the Grammy-winning music mogul's illustrious career.By Caleb Hardy
- MusicTina Turner Dies At 83The Queen of Rock & Roll has died.By Ben Mock
- MusicTina Turner Mourns Death Of Her Son, RonnieTina Turner's son, Ronnie, has passed away at the age of 62.By Cole Blake
- NewsKygo Brings Tina Turner Out Of Retirement With Remix Of "What's Love Got To Do With It"Kygo teamed up with legendary music icon Tina Turner for a remake of her classic hit, "What's Love Got To Do With It."By Lynn S.