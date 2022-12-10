Tina Turner reflected on the death of her son, Ronnie, on Instagram, Friday. The 62-year-old passed away on Thursday.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” she wrote. The caption adorned a black and white photo of herself with her eyes closed.

American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois, October 1, 2000. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

While an official cause of death for Ronnie has not been provided, he was diagnosed with cancer in recent years. He also reportedly suffered from several other health issues.

Ronnie’s widow, Afida, also mourned Ronnie in a lengthy message on social media.

“My god Ronnie turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby iyour [sic] mummy your nurse i did the best to the end this time i was no [sic] able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad i am very mad,” Afida captioned a series of pictures of her late husband.

She continued: “This is a tragedy u with your brother craig and your father ike turner and aline rest in paradise so unfair.”

Ronnie’s eldest brother Craig died by suicide in 2018 at age 59.

“I think Craig was lonely, that’s what I think really got him more than anything else,” Turner said at the time. “I have pictures all around of him smiling, and I think I’m sensing that he’s in a good place.”

Ronnie appeared in the biopic, What’s Love Got To Do With It, back in 1993. He also played bass in both of his parents’ bands at different points.

Check out Tina Turner’s tribute to her late son Ronnie below.

[Via]