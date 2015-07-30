Khaotic
- RelationshipsKhaotic & Lori Harvey Cuddle In Photoshopped Image As He Taunts Erica BanksIn recent weeks, Khaotic has expressed a desire for him and Banks to have an open relationship.By Hayley Hynes
- GramRican Da Menace & Khaotic Get Heated On Live Before Physical Altercation: WatchThe cast members of "Love & Hip Hop" continue to cause trouble in ATL.By Hayley Hynes
- TVErica Banks Discusses Her Fling With Khaotic, Amy Luciani Calls Her "Delusional"Amy Luciani claims that Khaotic is "for everybody."By Caroline Fisher
- NewsKhaotic "Hood Lovers" VideoPremiere! Watch Khaotic's "Hood Lovers" off his "Boola" mixtape.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBoolaHNHH Premiere! Miami's next-up Khaotic releases his "Boola" mixtape. By Angus Walker
- NewsGrind For ItHNHH Premiere! Khaotic and Kevin Gates team up for "Grind For It."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDime PieceRick Ross remixes Khaotic's summer anthem "Dime Piece."By Danny Schwartz