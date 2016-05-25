Ebhoni
- NewsEbhoni Shares Remix Of Viral Hit "Gyalis"Ebhoni shares "Goodaz," her remix of Cappella Grey's hit record. By Aron A.
- NewsEbhoni Delivers Her Long-Awaited Debut Project, "Good Dick & Weed"Ebhoni shares an intimate collection of songs that she wrote in her bathroom.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsEbhoni Continues To Bring Vibes With "Rotation"The Toronto R&B singer shows no signs of slowing down By Kevin Quinitchett
- NewsEbhoni Delivers Hypnotic Sounds & Smooth Vocals On "Rep It"Ebhoni continues to demonstrate her talent in the r&b space with "Rep It."By Alexander Cole
- NewsEbhoni Flips A Classic PND Record For "Weston & Leona"Toronto's Ebhoni takes it back to the ends on "Weston & Leona." By Aron A.
- NewsEbhoni Claims Her Throne On "X" EPEbhoni, Toronto's favorite bad gyal, continues to stake her claim as one of the world's leading ladies in R&B with her latest mini-project "X."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsEbhoni Releases A Brand New Single "X-Ting"Ebhoni returns with a new single ahead of Valentine's Day.By Aron A.
- NewsToronto's Ebhoni Delivers Vibrant New Single "Hit This"The Toronto star kicks off 2021 with the release of her new single, "Hit This."By Aron A.
- NewsEbhoni & Yung Tory Shine On Walshy Fire's "Never Lonely"Ebhoni and Yung Tory did their thing over this Walshy Fire-produced track.By Alexander Cole
- NewsEbhoni Is Done With Men Who Are Scared Of Commitment On "Cook Food"She's done with wishy-washy relationships.By Erika Marie
- SongsEbhoni Is Over The "Drama" On Her LatestEbhoni returns with new vibes.By Milca P.
- Music VideosEbhoni Got Us Sprung With "TGM" SingleStream the heat coming from the icy streets of Toronto.By Zaynab
- Music VideosEbhoni Busts It Out In "Warning" Music VideoAn ideal jam for riddim fans. By Zaynab
- Music VideosEbhoni Drops Off Toronto Heavy Visuals For "Opps"Toronto's Ebhoni has returned with a new video for "Opps."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsWhat You WantThe Toronto singer gives us more shimmering R&B-pop on her new release.By Trevor Smith
- NewsEbhoni "Killing Roses" VideoToronto singer Ebhoni shows out in a solo dance routine for her "Killing Roses" video.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKilling RosesEbhoni shares "Killing Roses," the first single from her forthcoming debut EP. By Trevor Smith
- NewsForgive MeEbhoni asks for one more chance on her entrancing new track "Forgive Me." By Angus Walker
- NewsLet It OutR&B futurists Ebhoni and Indica team on maximal slow jam "Let It Out."By Trevor Smith
- NewsEagleEbhoni drops off a new record produced by Timmer "Eagle."By Rose Lilah
- NewsGM ATLEbhoni drops off a new record, "GM ATL."By Rose Lilah
- NewsTimeEbhoni shares a new track called "Time".By Trevor Smith