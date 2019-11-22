This month marked the one year since the passing of Angela Simmons' ex-fiance Sutton Tennyson who was tragically shot outside of his Atlanta home. Angela shared a sweet message to her fallen partner, sharing notes on their growing son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson. "He’s everything you knew he’d be and even more. I look at him every day....and I see you so much. You’d be so proud of him. The way I’m proud of him," she wrote.



Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Sad news has hit Angela again since her grandmother has now passed. The 32-year-old updated her followers on Instagram, penning a message in tribute of her fallen family member. "Last night heaven gained an angel. My Grandmother....I can’t believe I’m even typing this. Grandma .. I miss you already. I love you. I can hear your voice telling me don’t worry. It’s so hard not to. Man. Wasn’t really expecting this. Until we meet again," she wrote.

Angela's brother JoJo recently spoke about his sister and how she's holding up following the death of her son's father. "I know it was very hard for her, still hard for her," he said. "She’s getting by, you know, time has passed. With time, healing comes. But for me, it’s not hard to be an uncle. It’s not hard to transition. There was really no transition, that’s my boy, even when [Sutton] was here. I love SJ and whatever Angela needs me to do for SJ, she know Imma to do it.”