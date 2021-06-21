If there's anyone who knows how to host a party, it's Sean "Love" Combs. The Hip Hop mogul has been breaking records and making trends for decades, so when it's time to relax with a few of his famous, talented friends, Diddy coordinates some of the most memorable shindigs in the industry. Over the weekend, there were several snippets shared throughout social media showing the likes of Keyshia Cole, Cordae, and dozens of others gathering for Juneteeth thanks to "Club Love," but it was a video of Anderson .Paak and Dreezy that got people talking.

Back in March, Anderson and Bruno Mars announced that they were collaborating for their retro-style project Silk Sonic, and they triumphantly introduced themselves with their single, "Leave the Door Open." The track has become a favorite and continues to trend on social media, so it was only fitting that when Anderson was at "Club Love," the hit single needed to be played.

In the viral clip, Anderson is seen dancing away with rapper Dreezy nearby and when his song comes overhead, he gets right into character. The performer quickly turned into a smooth operator as he sang his verse to Dreezy, and before you knew it, they were getting closer than close on the dancefloor.

It was all in good fun, but social media users were quick to say that someone should check on Dreezy's boyfriend Jacquees. Check out clips from the party below.