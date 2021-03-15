The Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night, and while the COVID-19 pandemic required a few adjustments to the ceremony, it went off without a hitch for the most part. And while it was certainly exciting to see who took home the big prizes -- especially in the case of Nas, who received his first Grammy win for King's Disease -- some of the biggest highlights arrived by way of the performances.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, given the sheer level of actual musical talent possessed by both parties, the premiere performance of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's new band Silk Sonic was easily one of the ceremony's strongest. Fully committed to enhancing the song's nostalgic spirit, Bruno, .Paak, and a trio of committed backup singers harmonize as the leading men alternate turns as lead vocalist. While their prowess as musicians isn't entirely spotlighted given the lack of acoustic instruments on stage, their presence still manages to feel larger-than-life -- a testament to their showmanship.

Though the newfangled band has only recently released their first two songs -- "Leave The Door Open" and the tone-setting "Silk Sonic Intro" -- their chemistry both on and off-stage solidifies the impression that they're kindred spirits. We can only hope that the return of concerts-as-they-were coincides with the release of their debut album, as you can already bet that Silk Sonic's live performance experience will be something to behold. Check out their Grammy Award rendition of "Leave The Door Open" below.