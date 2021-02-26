The joint album you didn't know you needed is on its way. We all know that at the stroke of midnight at the top of Friday (February 26) morning, artists were excitedly tweeting and posting about their new releases to hit streaming services. As fans jumped from one track to the next. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak decided to shake things up by revealing that they've teamed up and locked in during quarantine to create music together. Mars made an announcement on Twitter.

"We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5," the Grammy Award-winning singer shared. According to the photo he posted, their "special guest host" on the record is none other than Funk legend Bootsy Collins, bassist of Parliament-Funkadelic.

Both Mars and .Paak are known for their vibrant musical stylings that often include sounds that pay homage to the Funk, Soul, and R&B. It will be interesting to hear what they've been working on together, especially considering they've known each other for years and even toured together back in 2017. We haven't received a new album from Mars since his Platinum-selling 24K Magic, and the last time we received a full-project from .Paak was when he shared his acclaimed Ventura. Check out their posts above and below.