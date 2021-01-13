Anderson .Paak has friends in high places. Not only is he signed to the legendary Dr. Dre, but he also happens to be a staple on the playlists of former President Barack Obama. In fact, Paak's Rick Ross-assisted single "Cut Em In" earned a place on Obama's beloved Favorite Music Of 2020 playlist, a collection that featured tunes from Gunna, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Spillage Village, and more. And while it's clear that Obama has love for many of hip-hop's finest, it seems like he holds .Paak in especially high regard.

Francesco Prandoni/Redferns/Getty Images

Case in point, Barack Obama actually took to Instagram to share a direct message to Anderson .Paak, one that the rapper giddily shared on his Instagram page. "Anderson, Kelly tells me you're a friend," says Obama, standing alongside his pal Kelly Slater. "I love your work man, but more importantly, Millie and Sasha love it. So, big Anderson .Paak fans in the Obama household. Take care man." From there, Obama signs off, giving Anderson .Paak a presidential co-sign destined to be used in an intro snippet on his next album.

In an age where rap greats are flexing new accomplishments at every turn, mostly in the form of bedazzling jewelry and expensive timepieces, a glowing endorsement from Obama can certainly go a long way. Check out the message below, and sound off if you're ready for a new album from the multi-talented Aftermath icon in 2021. On that note, are you still keeping the recent tandem of Oxnard and Ventura in steady rotation?