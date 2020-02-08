Bruno Mars is going for that triple threat status. The multi-talented singer and dancer is about to take over the acting game, as The Wire reports that Bruno has inked a deal with Disney to produce and star in an upcoming film from the conglomerate company. Bruno will also be doing what he does best, as his Disney deal includes writing and performing original music for the film. While plot details are sparse, it has been confirmed that the music-driven project will be a theatrical, narrative feature film. This role will not be Bruno's first time dipping his toe into the film industry. He previously voiced the character of Roberto in the 2014 animated film Rio 2, and appeared in the 1992 film Honeymoon in Vegas when he was just 7 years old.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This deal with Bruno follows the massive news that Disney has secured the rights to distribute a taping of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s colossal stage musical, Hamilton. The live film will feature the original Broadway cast during its prominent Tony-winning run in 2016, and will hit theatres in October 2021.

It was recently revealed that Disney+, the streaming platform for all Disney-owned media, had reached a whopping 28.6 million subscribers since its launch on November 12th, 2019. Though several beloved Disney-owned films, such as the first and second films in the Home Alone franchise, were recently removed from the streaming service without warning, the currently unnamed Bruno Mars project will likely be available for streaming on Disney+ once it has premiered.