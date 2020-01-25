Disney+ has just unveiled the whole stack of content coming to the streaming service next month. Their catalogue already boasts most of the Disney movies and TV shows we know and love as well as plenty of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content. Now, some new programming and old classics will be added to the platform. The seventh and final Star Wars: The Clone Wars season will air on the streaming service, following its extensive six-year hiatus. This year's Toy Story 4 as well as the spin-off short film, Lamb Life, which focuses on Bo Peep prior to the events of the former film, will be added to the catalogue. Tons of Marvel content is joining the ranks as well, such as various shorts from the Marvel Rising franchise. Old school films like Splash, The Sandlot, and Around The World In 80 Days are coming to our screens as well. Check out the full list below:

February 1

Around The World In 80 Days

Big Business

The Sandlot

Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

February 2

Descendants 3

February 5

Toy Story 4

February 7

Diary of a Future President: Episode 104 – “The National Mall”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 114 – “Toy Story: Toy Bins”

Marvel’s Hero Project: Episode 114 – “Dynamic Danielle”

One Day At Disney: Episode 110 – “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

February 9

Old Dogs

February 14

My Dog, The Thief

Splash

Because of Winn-Dixie

Diary of a Future President: Episode 105 – “Whistleblower”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Episode 201 – “Marching Down the Aisle”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 115 – “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”

Marvel’s Hero Project: Episode 115 – “Roving Robbie”

One Day At Disney: Episode 111 – “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”

February 16

Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

February 20

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

February 21

Diary of a Future President: Episode 106 – “Habeas Corpus”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Episode 202 – “Alaska to Marry Me”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 116 – “Aristocats: Headbands”

Marvel’s Hero Project: Episode 116 – “Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally”

One Day At Disney: Episode 112 – “Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 701 – “The Bad Batch”

February 25

Star Wars Resistance (Season 2)

February 28

I Captured the King of Leprechauns

Imagination Moves (Season 1-3)

Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 1)

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

Diary of a Future President: Episode 107 – “Foreign Relations”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Episode 203 – “A Flashy Proposal”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 117 – “Lion King: Paint Pour Artwork”

Marvel’s Hero Project: Episode 117 – “Superior Salvador”

One Day At Disney: Episode 113- “Lupe de Santiago: Seamstress”

Shop Class: Episode 101 – “Hole-In-Won”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 702 – “A Distant Echo”