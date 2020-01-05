Home Alone, The Sandlot and a handful of other popular films on Disney+ have been removed from the service, leaving fans angry and confused.

The main reason for the confusion comes in response to a statement made to Comicbook.com in November 2019. A Disney Plus spokesperson said, “there will not be a ‘rotating slate’ of licensed movies each month […] With Disney Plus, beloved classics from the Disney vault will now stream in a permanent home, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King — the entire 13-film Signature Collection — all available on day one.” Hence the confusion.

A spokesperson for Disney+ confirmed to Gizmodo that a select number of titles did leave the service, but because of legal issues relating to legacy deals, not a rotating slate of content. The spokesperson also stated that the titles would return shortly as soon as the licenses expire. For now, the films will have to be rented elsewhere.

The full list of films removed from Disney+ is below.

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

The Sandlot

Dr. Dolittle

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.