When Disney Plus launched, the new streaming platform instantly became a hit pulling in millions of subscribers who wanted endless access to every film and series Disney has produced. The platform's new show The Mandalorian dethroned Netflix's Stranger Things when it became the most streamed series in the U.S. The Star Wars spin-off had over 100 million streams during the week of November 17th to November 23rd.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Variety now reports that season two of the beloved show will be arriving in October 2020. The second installment of episodes will introduce new characters and according to Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, the mass media company is looking at "the possibility of infusing [Mandalorian] with more characters and taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series." Other series to look forward to are The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arriving in August, WandaVision in December and Loki with its release date still unknown at this time.

In another conversation with The Holywood Reporter, Bob revealed more on Marvel characters. "There are seven other Marvel series in various stages of development or pre-production," he added.

Peep some February releases set to roll out this month on the platform.