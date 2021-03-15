Lil Baby performed his massive single, "The Bigger Picture," at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Sunday. The song, which was also nominated for Best Rap Song, released as protests against police brutality were held across the world in the summer of 2020.

Baby's performance of the powerful track included a speech from activist Tamika D. Mallory who addressed President Joe Biden and demanded justice for the victims of police violence. Killer Mike also joined the stage to perform his verse from Run The Jewels' "Walking In The Snow," which focuses on police brutality.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In addition to being nominated for Best Rap Song, Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" also earned him a nomination for Best Rap Performance.

Other Grammy winners included Nas, who won Best Rap Album for King's Disease. Thundercat left Sunday as a winner as well with the Best Progressive R&B Album award for his newest project, It Is What It Is. For the full list of updated Grammy winners and nominees head here.

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch also performed their hit "ROCKSTAR," earlier in the night. Dua Lipa brought DaBaby back on stage for their song, "Levitating," as well, during her performance.

