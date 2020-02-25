Keeping up with Dreezy and Jacquees' relationship is almost harder than trying to find out when Rihanna will release another album. However, the Chicago-bred femcee's latest IG pics may have proven that Hip-Hop and R&B's most hot-and-cold couple are currently back to heating things up yet again.



Prince Williams/Filmmagic/Getty

Things appear to be just as good for Dreezy and Jacquees now as they were when the couple got lit in New Orleans last year (seen above) during Jeezy's annual All White Everything weekend event. In addition to celebrating Valentine's Day together last week, Dreezy also posted a photo of the pair together on Instagram in a set of pics that definitely are flattering on her end to say the least. Both musicians are rocking a matching pair of the Melody Ehsani x Air Jordan 1s that dropped last November, which is the ultimate sign of young love that's clearly on the up and up. Well, at least we hope it lasts for the time being anyway.

Check out Dreezy's stunning Instagram photos below, as well as Jacquees' own flicks that he posted on the 'Gram that show just how the two spent Valentine's Day together: