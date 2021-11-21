The Grammys might be the biggest night of the music industry but it's the American Music Awards that actually reflects the opinion of the public. Fans get to vote for their favorite artist, a favorite song, and even their favorite album.

This year, Cardi B will be on holding down duties as the host, which will certainly bring the energy to a new high. While fans might know her for her oftentimes inappropriate, she told Variety that her upcoming gig said that she's trying to refrain from cracking on her friends and colleagues.





"I’m not going to crack jokes on my friends, because my jokes are rude," he said. "My jokes are the types of jokes I have to make between me and you. I can’t make my jokes publicly because then y’all are going to think… I can be rude!"

In terms of the presenters, Machine Gun Kelly, Jojo Siwa, Brandy, Winnie Harlow, and Billy Porter will be handing out awards. For the performers, expect to see Chloe, Diplo, Silk Sonic, Tyler, The Creator, and more hit the stage.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners, updated throughout the evening.

Artist Of The Year

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks — “Buss It”

Måneskin — “Beggin”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

Popp Hunna — “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

New Artist Of The Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid Laroi

Collaboration Of The Year

24kGoldn Feat. Iann Dior — “Mood”

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”

Chris Brown and Young Thug — “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat Feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon — “Peaches”

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) — “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B — “Up”

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

The Weeknd - "Save Your Tears"

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande — Positions

Dua Lipa — Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo — Sour

Taylor Swift — Evermore

The Kid Laroi — F*ck Love

Favorite Pop Song

BTS — “Butter”

Doja Cat Feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa — “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande — “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton — Starting Over

Gabby Barrett — Goldmine

Lee Brice — Hey World

Luke Bryan — Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”

Chris Young and Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs — “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes — “Fancy Like”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake — Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion — Good News

Pop Smoke — Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave — SoulFly

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B — “Up”

Internet Money Feat. Gunna, Don Toliver, and Nav — “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay Feat. 6lack — “Calling My Phone”

Polo G — “Rapstar”

Pop Smoke — “What You Know Bout Love”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat

HER

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA Favorite R&B Album

Doja Cat — Planet Her

Giveon — When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time

HER — Back Of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan — Heaux Tales

Queen Naija — Missunderstood