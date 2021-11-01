Cardi B has jumped on the Island Boy wave.

This past Saturday, the "Up" rapper took to Twitter with an exciting announcement about some upcoming music.

"SURPRISE!!!!!! I’m dropping a song on Monday on SoundCloud!!!," she tweeted. "Nothing serious just something special for BARDIGANG…..Here’s a lil taste."

Cardi included an 18-second voice tweet and for a split-second, fans were excited that Queen Cardi was dropping something just for the most dedicated faction of her massive fanbase. Unfortunately, those fans were disappointed when the "lil taste" Cardi promised was not at all what it seemed. Fortunately, what Cardi did deliver was so much better.

Crooning "I'm an island boy ... I'm an island boy," Cardi echoed the musical stylings of flyysoulja and kodiyakredd, the identical twins that have been taking the rap meme world by storm.

Born Frank and Alex Venegas, flyysoulja and kodiyakredd don't occupy a specific lane, or boast any specific talents, but in billing themselves as rappers with their now-famed "Island Boy" freestyle, the pair has achieved Instagram fame and are constantly encouraging fans to purchase their services on Cameo.

Whether or not flyysoulja and kodiyakredd, now known as The Island Boys, find any sustained fame is yet to be seen, especially seeing as how the "island" they constantly mention is actually Florida, but it's clear their meme-ability is far reaching. And even though it seems unlikely Cardi B is actually going to drop a SoundCloud single sampling their raps, she just gave them another huge boost just by giving them attention and such a huge platform.

What do you think of The Island Boys and Cardi's rendition of their biggest song yet? Let us know in the comments.