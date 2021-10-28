The AMAs will air on November 21st on ABC.
The big day has finally arrived. Early this morning, the American Music Awards shared their full list of nominees for the upcoming show that’s set to take place on November 21st. The awards recognize artists that specialize in all genres, but this year, tons of our favourite Hip-Hop and R&B artists are feeling the love.
Arguably the biggest award of the night, Artist Of The Year has some pretty big contenders – Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo are up against Drake, who secured his GOAT status with Certified Lover Boy earlier this year, and The Weeknd, who recently dropped “Moth To A Flame” in collaboration with Swedish House Mafia.
For Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist, we once again see Drake, this time competing with Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, and the late Pop Smoke. For the women, Cardi B, Coi Leray, Erica Banks, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie topped the list.
R&B stars who have a chance at taking home an award this year include Chris Brown, Giveon, Tank, The Weeknd, Usher, Doja Cat, HER, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhené Aiko, and SZA – all great choices, so it will certainly be interesting to see who earns the coveted prize.
Voting for the 2021 American Music Awards kicked off this morning at 9:30 AM ET. Fans can vote today through November 16th by looking up “AMAs” in the TikTok app. Do you have any early predictions for this years winners?
Artist Of The Year
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Favorite Trending Song
Erica Banks — “Buss It”
Måneskin — “Beggin”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”
Popp Hunna — “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
New Artist Of The Year
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid Laroi
Collaboration Of The Year
24kGoldn Feat. Iann Dior — “Mood”
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”
Chris Brown and Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat Feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon — “Peaches”
Favorite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) — “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B — “Up”
Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”
The Weeknd — “Save Your Tears”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
Favorite Pop Album
Ariana Grande — Positions
Dua Lipa — Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo — Sour
Taylor Swift — Evermore
The Kid Laroi — F*ck Love
Favorite Pop Song
BTS — “Butter”
Doja Cat Feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa — “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande — “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Chris Stapleton — Starting Over
Gabby Barrett — Goldmine
Lee Brice — Hey World
Luke Bryan — Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album
Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”
Chris Young and Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs — “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes — “Fancy Like”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Drake — Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion — Good News
Pop Smoke — Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave — SoulFly
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B — “Up”
Internet Money Feat. Gunna, Don Toliver, and Nav — “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay Feat. 6lack — “Calling My Phone”
Polo G — “Rapstar”
Pop Smoke — “What You Know Bout Love”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat
HER
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
Doja Cat — Planet Her
Giveon — When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time
HER — Back Of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan — Heaux Tales
Queen Naija — Missunderstood
Favorite R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) — “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown and Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
Giveon — “Heartbreak Anniversary”
HER — “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan — “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny — El Último Tour Del Mundo
Kali Uchis — Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Karol G — KG0516
Maluma — Papi Juancho
Rauw Alejandro — Afrodisíaco
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”
Bad Bunny and Rosalía — “La Noche De Anoche”
Farruko — “Pepas”
Kali Uchis — “Telepatía”
Maluma and The Weeknd — “Hawái (Remix)”
Favorite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Inspirational Artist
Cain
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favorite Gospel Artist
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
Illenium
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
